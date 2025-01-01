CSM Technologies Private Limited

CSM Technologies is a pioneering GovTech organization with 27 years of experience delivering innovative IT solutions worldwide. Operating in over 14 countries, including India, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, UAE, USA, and Canada, CSM Technologies is committed to improving governance efficiency and citizens' lives through cutting-edge technology.

We offer a comprehensive 360-degree IT solution, covering platforms, services, infrastructure, consulting, and communications.

Address Level-6, OCAC Tower, Acharya Vihar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751013, India Telephone +91 674 6635900 Website http://www.csm.tech Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider