Triple Dot Consulting Co.,Ltd

We are an IT consultancy firm formed by a group of IT experts with over a decade of extensive industry experience. We provide customers with complete solutions and best practice consultancy, especially the widely recognized Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Predictive Maintenance, and Industrial Data and AI solutions. Our broad expertise, especially in IBM Maximo® solutions, has proven to considerably power customers' business improvement through process standardization, cost reduction, and efficiency maximization.

Address 90/40-41, 15th Floor, Sathorn Thani Building I, North Sathorn Road,, Bangkok, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand Telephone +66 2 6103104 Website http://www.tripledotconsult.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider