TRIANGLE COMPUTER SERVICES LIMITED

Triangle is a multi-award-winning company that focuses on delivering Enterprise Technology Services to large global multinationals and large domestic organisations, often operating within regulated markets. We provide Operational Resiliency and Cyber Resiliency Services.



The company is recognised for its technical expertise, strong governance, and consistent delivery of business outcomes. Through long-term relationships and a collaborative approach, Triangle supports organisations in maintaining operational performance, strengthening resilience, and achieving sustained competitive advantage.

Address Colm House, 91 Pembroke Road, Dublin, Dublin D04 EC42, Ireland Telephone +353 1 6579700 Website http://www.triangle.ie Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider