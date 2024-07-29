Established in 1991, ECCS is a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions, specialising in IBM's Maximo Application Suite. As an IBM Business Partner for over 30 years, we deliver implementations, hosting, support and consultancy services. Our team provides end-to-end expertise across the asset, facilities and work management lifecycle, supporting organisations in Local Government, Utilities, Transport, Oil & Gas, Defence, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage and Healthcare.

Address Filwood Green Business Park, 1 Filwood Park Lane, BRISTOL, Bristol, City of BS4 1ET, United Kingdom Telephone +44 117 4032352 Website http://www.eccs.co.uk Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider