The Kazer Corporation, a leading Informix Business Partner since 2001, specializes in delivering tailored database solutions with a strong focus on customer care. Leveraging a robust partnership with IBM, Kazer provides customized and innovative solutions, from all things Database to Business Automation, Analytics, Cloud, AI and Machine Learning, and more--Kazer has you covered. With our strong partnership with IBM, Kazer can outfit any database according to the customer's requirements, leveraging the infinite solutions offered by IBM to provide customized and innovative solutions.

Address 17208 E. 37th Terrace S., Independence, Missouri 64055, United States of America Telephone +1 816 3732300 Website http://www.kazer.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Veteran

Female