Founded October 1st 1991, as the most experienced IT company in the country, SBS transparently provide almost all IBM hardware and software products, platforms and solutions and offering and implementing number of various services like consulting, application development and implementation, education, computer and communication networks design and implementation, systems integration and others.

Address Beogradska 39, Belgrade, Beograd 11000, Serbia Telephone +381 11 3302500 Website http://www.sbs.rs Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional