Serbian Business Systems – SBS – leading IT system integrator with tradition and reputation on the markets of Serbia and the region.

Company Overview

Founded October 1st 1991, as the most experienced IT company in the country, SBS transparently provide almost all IBM hardware and software products, platforms and solutions and offering and implementing number of various services like consulting, application development and implementation, education, computer and communication networks design and implementation, systems integration and others.

Address

Beogradska 39, Belgrade, Beograd 11000, Serbia

Telephone

+381 11 3302500

Website

http://www.sbs.rs

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
Proficiencies
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers Privileged Access Management for the Security Portfolio
  • Covers Verify
  • Covers Verify Access
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers Verify Governance
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers WebSphere Application Server, Hybrid Edition, and Runtimes
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
Resale Authorizations
  • Software - AIX
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • watsonx.ai
  • SAP Rise
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Ceph as a Service HW
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • Project Ripasso
  • Concert
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Product Hub
  • Turbonomic
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Watson Subscription & Expert Labs Withdrawn
  • QRadar EDR & XDR Withdrawn
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Optim
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • MQ Advanced Withdrawn
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere eXtreme Scale Withdrawn
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Blueworks Live
  • SevOne
  • Process Mining Withdrawn
  • TRIRIGA
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Assistant Withdrawn
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • Virtualization
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • watsonx.data
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • DevOps Heritage Withdrawn
  • Data Replication
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify Access Withdrawn
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • zAI Platforms
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Watson Discovery Withdrawn
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Power 10 E1080
  • z16 A02
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • z16 A01
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Linear Tape-Open (LTO)
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Databand
  • Watson APIs Withdrawn
  • Event Automation
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Hosted Withdrawn
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Integration Partnerships Withdrawn
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
