NRB S.A. develops customized solutions and provides high-security IT infrastructure for large Belgian and European companies and institutions.
NRB is shaping the digital future and contributing to a more connected, secure, inclusive and sustainable future.
With its impactful and responsible technological solutions, NRB simplifies and enriches everyone’s daily
life.
NRB acts as an integrator of complete solutions, enabling its clients to deal with their daily challenges.
Its range of services is structured around six major areas:
1. Infrastructure
2. Mainframe
3. Software
4. AI & Data
5. Cybersecurity
6. Digital Consulting.
Address
Parc Industriel des Hauts-Sarts, 2e Avenue, 65, Herstal, Liège 4040, Belgium
Telephone
+32 4 249 72 11
Website