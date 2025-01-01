NRB is shaping the digital future and contributing to a more connected, secure, inclusive and sustainable future.

With its impactful and responsible technological solutions, NRB simplifies and enriches everyone’s daily

life.

NRB acts as an integrator of complete solutions, enabling its clients to deal with their daily challenges.



Its range of services is structured around six major areas:

1. Infrastructure

2. Mainframe

3. Software

4. AI & Data

5. Cybersecurity

6. Digital Consulting.

Address Parc Industriel des Hauts-Sarts, 2e Avenue, 65, Herstal, Liège 4040, Belgium Telephone +32 4 249 72 11 Website http://www.nrb.be Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider