TES Enterprise Solutions Ltd

Our clients are our priority and appreciate our unique blend of business perspective, honest talk of “what’s right for the client, not the vendor” and technical/commercial knowledge to craft “purpose-built solutions” that delivers the right outcomes.

Since 2012 TES has been at the forefront of driving business transformation and IT efficiency for the UK market, while making enterprise technology accessible for all company sizes and types. We perform the due diligence and make the necessary investments so our clients can be more successful.

Address West Lancashire Investment Centre, Maple View, White Moss Business Park, Skelmersdale, Lancashire WN8 9TG, United Kingdom Telephone +44 1695 712664 Website http://www.tes-es.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider