knowis is a specialized software vendor located in Regensburg, Germany. Founded in 2004, our mission is to enable people and organization to master their digital re-invention. The focus of our product and service portfolio is development acceleration for cloud-native, enterprise-grade business solutions.

Address Dr.-Gessler-Str. 8, Regensburg, Bayern 93051, Germany Telephone +49 941 4092490 Website http://www.knowis.de Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)