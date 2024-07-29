We are a company specialized in Business Intelligence, covering the full data lifecycle—from Data Warehouse design and loading to data visualization and reporting. We also deliver technical solutions for product integration within three-tier architectures, including portal and security components. Our ambition is to expand our capabilities by transitioning from providing expert support to managing end-to-end projects for our clients, supported by our ongoing growth.

Address 3 Place Mendès France, Elancourt, Yvelines 78990, France Telephone +33 130663108 Website http://www.bsl-consulting.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider