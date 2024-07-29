Vertical Business Solutions

VBS aims at tackling financial services challenges with the following unique value proposition:
Relying on the team's knowledge of financial services industries standards and superior technical knowledge.
• VBS will offer vertical solutions (products) that provides a cross section of the financial services industry business capabilities while maintaining the following business values:
1. Top quality of solutions and offered services
2. Cutting edge technologies
3. Full compliance with with financial services industry standards
4. Highly performing solutions
5. Fully Customizable Solutions
Address
Zayed Courtyard, Office F305/3., Sheikh Zayed, Al Jizah 12588, Egypt
Telephone
+20 01225556926
Website