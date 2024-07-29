Vertical Business Solutions

VBS aims at tackling financial services challenges with the following unique value proposition:

Relying on the team's knowledge of financial services industries standards and superior technical knowledge.

• VBS will offer vertical solutions (products) that provides a cross section of the financial services industry business capabilities while maintaining the following business values:

1. Top quality of solutions and offered services

2. Cutting edge technologies

3. Full compliance with with financial services industry standards

4. Highly performing solutions

5. Fully Customizable Solutions

Address Zayed Courtyard, Office F305/3., Sheikh Zayed, Al Jizah 12588, Egypt Telephone +20 01225556926 Website https://vbseg.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider