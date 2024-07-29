Macrologic Diversified Technologies, Inc. (MDTI) is a Philippine IT solutions provider offering cloud, hybrid, and on-premises infrastructure services. Through its MIaaS platform, the company delivers IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, DR, backup, security operations, and managed services. Macrologic is ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certified, ensuring strong security and business continuity. With certified engineers, nationwide presence, and partnerships with major tech vendors, Macrologic supports organizations’ digital transformation needs.

Address #9054 Molino Road, Brgy Molino 3, Bacoor, Cavite 4102, Philippines Telephone (046) 434-1873 Website https://www.macrologic.com.ph Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider