Rocket Software, Inc.

Rocket Software is a global technology leader that empowers the world's leading businesses on their modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,000 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Address 77 4th Avenue, Waltham, Massachusetts 02451, United States of America Telephone +1 781 5774321 Website http://www.rocketsoftware.com/m204 Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)