Rocket Software, Inc.

Rocket Software is a global technology leader that empowers the world's leading businesses on their modernization journeys without causing disruption.

Company Overview

Rocket Software is a global technology leader that empowers the world's leading businesses on their modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,000 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Address

77 4th Avenue, Waltham, Massachusetts 02451, United States of America

Telephone

+1 781 5774321

Website

http://www.rocketsoftware.com/m204

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
Resale Authorizations
  • Software - AIX
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • MQ Advanced
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere eXtreme Scale
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • DevOps Other Withdrawn
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Db2
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Db2 for Z
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Workflow Legacy Withdrawn
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Batch Resiliency
  • Host Toolsz
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Icing
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • z Monitoring and Automation
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • zAI Platforms
  • Power 10 E1080
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Decisions - Legacy Withdrawn
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
