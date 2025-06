PKWARE has long been a staple for compressing and securing data on z/OS all the while deferring DASD upgrades and reducing transmission costs for critical batch processes. PKWARE's 40-year history of 100% cross platform compatible environment support has enabled responsible and secure sharing of data that drives enterprises' bottom line.

Address 201 E. Pittsburgh Ave, Suite 400, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204, United States of America Telephone +1 414 2899788 Website http://www.pkware.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

IBM Technology Partner