Ezly Tecnologia

Unique business solutions. Easily implemented.
Unique business solutions. Easily implemented. A company focused on the development and promotion of enterprise relationships, providing solutions that streamline the interaction among firms and its customers, channel partners and suppliers. We develop solutions that go beyond the technology integration, addressing the business and human aspects of the enterprise relationships.
Address
Rua Henri Dunant, 873, CJ 1905, 1906, 1907 e 108, São Paulo, Sao Paulo 04709-111, Brazil
Telephone
+55 11 30458282
Website