TECHNOLOGY 2 CLIENT (T2C): Platform Engineering and Data&Development consulting services
We provide customized tech solutions to help businesses optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation. We deliver end-to-end services, from strategic consulting and system integration to software development and ongoing support. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we empower clients to stay ahead of market trends and improve user experiences. Whether it's implementing cloud platforms, automating workflows, or developing tailored applications, we ensure scalable, secure, and future-proof solutions. Our team works closely with clients to meet their particular challenges.
Address
C/De la Riba 36, Esplugues de Llobregat, Barcelona 08950, Spain
Telephone
+34 932701812
Website
SAPIENS: Proactive SAP Basis operations & support, ensuring optimal performance, 24/7 monitoring, security, compliance, and scalable solutions.
Optimized a generative AI SaaS platform for an energy company with 24/7 IBM Cloud DevOps, boosting efficiency, scalability, and availability.