BCX Namibia

Business Connexion's key differentiators in the Namibian market is our Solutions Integration Model. This model represents the way in which our holistic offering of business solutions is configured and takes into account our depth of skills, expertise and experience to deliver technology solutions that best meet client's business requirements. We believe that this disciplined yet flexible approach to solution design and delivery is a key differentiator. We have built an enviable reputation with customers for being highly professional and having a broad skills base and an excellent track record

Address Corner Jan Jonker and Thorer, Windhoek, Khomas 9000, Namibia Telephone +264 64 2040000 Website http://www.bcx.co.za Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider