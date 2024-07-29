NetCraft Information Technology (Macau) Co., Ltd was founded in 1996, now it has coverage in major cities in Mainland China including our offices located in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong. The group of our company has now been recognized as a leading systems integrator and solution provider in Macau and Greater China with 200 of employees. As specializing in network infrastructure in addition to providing entire, high quality and professional customization services, NetCraft has for a long time been considered a networking technologies leader in Macau by offering consulting service

Address Alameda Dr. Carlos D'Assumpcao No. 258, Praca Kin Heng Long,, 8 Andar B, Macau, Macau, null 853, Macao Telephone +853 28701100 28701100 Website http://www.netcraft.com.mo Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider