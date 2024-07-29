SAP is a global leader in enterprise software and business AI, helping organizations run core processes and transform into intelligent, sustainable en
Company Overview

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is a global leader in enterprise application software and business AI, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best. Headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, SAP reported approximately 36.8 billion in total revenue in fiscal year 2025 and serves customers worldwide through more than 110,000 employees in over 157 countries. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning ERP, finance, supply chain, procurement, HR, and customer experience, powered by SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP S/4HANA, SAP enables organizations to become intelligent and sustainable

Address

3999 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania 19073, United States of America

Website

http://www.sap.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
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