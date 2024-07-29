SEAMBEST BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, INC.

SEAMBEST is the first IBM Business Partner solely focused on IBM MAXIMO Enterprise Asset Management Solution in the Philippines and has helped organizations operate more effectively and efficiently by improving the way they acquire, manage, and use their enterprise assets.

With extensive exposure in implementing Maximo EAM solutions, bolstered by its seasoned consultants, SBSI has delivered high quality solutions to its clients.

Address Unit 204, 2/F Alabang Business Tower, 1216 Acacia Ave., Madrigal Business Park, Brgy. Ayala, Alaba, Muntinlupa City, National Capital Region (Manila) 1770, Philippines Telephone +63 2 84036145 Website https://www.seambest.com.ph Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider