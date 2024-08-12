EMET BARMOR SYSTEM SLTD

E.M.E.T Barmor Systems focuses on designing, implementing, and supporting mission-critical IT infrastructure for organizations. Our core areas include:

Enterprise Data Storage Solutions

Advanced storage technologies, including high-performance and scalable systems (e.g., IBM FlashSystem).

Data Protection & Cybersecurity

Solutions for backup, recovery, business continuity, and protection of sensitive organizational data.

IT Infrastructure & Consulting Services

End-to-end services covering planning, architecture, implementation, and ongoing support for enterprise environments.

AI - AI for Legacy

Address 6 Hachilazon st, Ramat Gan, HaMerkaz 52522, Israel Telephone +972 3 5766986 Website http://www.emet.co.il Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider