Heinsohn Business Technology S.A BIC

Heinsohn Business Technology is a leading software development and consultancy company with 40 years of market experience and several branches across Latin America, United States and Canada.



We offer a robust IT Services portfolio including Cloud Computing, Big Data-Analytics, Integration (SOA-BPM), and software development in diverse technologies. Learn more about us.

Address Cra. 13 Nro. 82-49 Piso 6, Bogotá, Distrito Capital de Bogotá 110221, Colombia Telephone +57 57 19172172 Website http://www.heinsohn.co Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)