Heinsohn Business Technology S.A BIC

A Colombian company with more than 40 years of experience offering business solutions through technology.

Heinsohn Business Technology is a leading software development and consultancy company with 40 years of market experience and several branches across Latin America, United States and Canada.

We offer a robust IT Services portfolio including Cloud Computing, Big Data-Analytics, Integration (SOA-BPM), and software development in diverse technologies. Learn more about us.

Cra. 13 Nro. 82-49 Piso 6, Bogotá, Distrito Capital de Bogotá 110221, Colombia

+57 57 19172172

http://www.heinsohn.co

  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
