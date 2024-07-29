Gratex International, a.s.

Gratex International is a premier software engineering firm with 30 years of expertise in large-scale information systems. We specialize in mission-critical platforms for insurance and public sectors, providing full-lifecycle services—from architecture to long-term managed services. Our team of 200 specialists excels in high-volume data processing and secure AI-enabled environments. We bridge legacy infrastructures with modern frameworks to ensure regulatory compliance and operational excellence for global enterprises and public institutions.

Address Galvaniho 17/C, Bratislava, Bratislavský kraj 821 04, Slovakia Telephone +421 2 53411441 Website https://www.gratex.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider