InfoConnect IBMi Integration Platform and Professional Services

Infoview Systems, a Programmers.io company, offers InfoConnect Platform - a low code no code solution for IBM i (AS/400) API enablement, Data Replication, and Screen Automation. We are a full service modernization solutions provider providing architectural advisory and roadmap, staff augmentation, middleware implementation, and support backed by a cross-platform team of MuleSoft, Kafka, Azure, Java, AWS, and IBM i experts.

Address 36955 Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, Michigan 48150, United States of America Telephone +1 734 2932160 Website http://www.infoviewsystems.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider