TRANS BUSINESS MACHINES LTD (TBM)

A Reseller and systems integrator focused on Infrastructure, Automation, Integration, Cyber security, Big Data AI solutions with value to our clients
We are about Enabling Business transformation through Technology.
Based in Nairobi Kenya with a primary focus in East Africa region. With a highly skilled team of experts in multiple IT solutions and services, we ensure Value to our customers. We have a track record in diverse industries like Banking and Financial services, Telecommunications and Public sector.
Our solution expertise covers areas such as; Integration, Automation, Enterprise Infrastructure, Cyber security, Data and AI and Cloud. Our services include Consultancy, solution design, Implementations, Technical support, Trainings
Address
6th Floor, Solution Tech Place P.O. Box 10069, Longonot Road, Upperhill, Nairobi, Nairobi City 00100, Kenya
Telephone
+254 709893000
Website