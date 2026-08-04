Cystel Limited

Cystel is a specialist provider of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum-safe security services, helping organisations understand their exposure and build a practical roadmap to quantum readiness. We deliver cryptographic discovery and risk assessment across financial services, logistics, infrastructure and consumer goods, giving an evidence-based view of clients cryptographic estate. Cystel is one of few specialist quantum-safe partners in the IBM ecosystem, combining PQC expertise with delivery to help customers navigate to NIST-standardised algorithms and hybrid architectures.

Address Clavering House, Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3NG, United Kingdom Telephone +44 333 1223 372 Website https://www.cystel.org Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider