MAXNETWORK, s.r.o.

The company delivers infrastructure and software solutions for networking, servers, storage, virtualization, backup, data protection, system management, cybersecurity, business continuity and hybrid cloud environments.

Our company serves and supports organizations throughout the entire lifecycle of their IT solutions - from initial assessment to dependable IT infrastructure, enterprise software, AI, professional technical expertise and long-term support for complex, mission-critical and sensitive systems.

Address Kapitána Jána Nálepku 866/18, Veľké Úľany, Trnavský kraj 92522, Slovakia Telephone +421 31 230 0501 Website https://www.maxnetwork.sk/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider