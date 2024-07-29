Zypero Intellect Pte. Ltd.

Zypero Intellect helps enterprises govern AI Agents safely in production. We design, implement, and remediate AI Agent deployments, and built AegentIQ, our independent AI Agent Behaviour Intelligence platform, to give risk and compliance teams audit ready evidence of agent behavioural stability over time across all agents.

Our team brings 25 years of enterprise AI experience across banking, payments, and lending. We work with IBM watsonx.governance to deliver full stack ISO 42001 aligned governance for regulated industries across APAC and beyond.

Address 1 North Bridge Road, #12-09 High Street Centre,, Singapore, Central Singapore 179094, Singapore Website https://zypero.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider