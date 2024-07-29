Zypero Intellect Pte. Ltd.

AI Agent governance and behavioural risk monitoring. Implementation partner for AegentIQ, the Outcomes and Trust Layer for AI Agents in production
Company Overview

Zypero Intellect helps enterprises govern AI Agents safely in production. We design, implement, and remediate AI Agent deployments, and built AegentIQ, our independent AI Agent Behaviour Intelligence platform, to give risk and compliance teams audit ready evidence of agent behavioural stability over time across all agents.
Our team brings 25 years of enterprise AI experience across banking, payments, and lending. We work with IBM watsonx.governance to deliver full stack ISO 42001 aligned governance for regulated industries across APAC and beyond.

Address

1 North Bridge Road, #12-09 High Street Centre,, Singapore, Central Singapore 179094, Singapore

Website

https://zypero.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider

Solutions

AegentIQ

AegentIQ continuously monitors AI Agent behaviour in production, giving risk teams audit-ready evidence of stability or drift over time.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.