E-NOLA / reg-ops.tech

Independant software and SaaS reseller, MSP focusing on governed Data&AI and on RegOps and sovereignty through its brand reg-ops.tech. We believe in the combination of regulatory best practices and governance to bring additional value to IT departments, and that sovereignty is portability and control. We do aim at deliver tools and assets that unlocks such value for organizations.



Besides this approach, we do deliver agentic AI, analytics and complex data architecture across hybrid- and multi-cloud approach.

Address 21a rue Schetzel, Luxembourg, Lëtzebuerg 2518, Luxembourg Website https://www.e-nola.lu Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider