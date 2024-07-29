Libero AI Pty Ltd

Libero AI is an Australian AI solutions company that helps resource and industrial organisations unlock the intelligence already hidden in their existing data. Built on IBM watsonx, our solutions span AI-powered data enrichment, agentic AI chat, orchestration, and causal risk intelligence. Our flagship CaNeTA Intelligence solution applies peer-reviewed causal network methodology from the University of Queensland to reveal how risks connect and propagate, so executives can target the interventions that matter most. Proven with Mitchell Services, CaNeTA Intelligence replaces guesswork with evide

Address Payne Road, The Gap, Queensland 4061, Australia Website https://www.liberoai.com.au/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider