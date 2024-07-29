BUSINESS NETWORK HIGHTECH CONSULTANCY AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES JOINT STOCK COMPANY

Business Network Hightech (BNH) is a premier System Integrator (SI) and Value-Added Reseller (VAR) specializing in comprehensive IT solutions. By leveraging IBM's cutting-edge technology ecosystem, we deliver optimized, end-to-end services tailored to your needs. From data management and automation to cybersecurity, BNH is committed to solving complex technical challenges. We partner with enterprises to enhance operational efficiency, ensure scalability, and accelerate sustainable digital transformation.

Address 3rd Floor, Mai Linh Dong Do Building, No. 499 Luong The Vinh Street, Me Tri Ward, Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi, Ha Noi 10000, Viet Nam Telephone +84 974165960 Website http://bnh.vn/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider