Haymani kin International LLC

Haymanikin is a technology company that helps organizations accelerate digital transformation through intelligent, scalable, and business-aligned solutions. We partner with clients to deliver measurable value, improve operational efficiency, strengthen resilience, and support long-term growth. By aligning the right IBM technologies with each client’s goals, we help solve real business challenges and enable secure, effective innovation with professionalism, precision, and consistency.
Address
401 Labore Rd, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55117-1158, United States of America
Telephone
+1 651 368 2866
Website
https://www.haymanikin.com/home