Vistergy is the governed intelligence layer between published standards and operational decisions, across nuclear, data centres/AI factories and LNG infrastructure. Built on IBM Granite and watsonx, our agents answer standards questions in plain English, check whether handover and work-pack records comply, and connect to the asset system of record (Maximo now, others by the same pattern), reading and writing with an audit trail on every answer. Governance is built in, not bolted on, which regulated operators need, and the expert decides.

Address Westfield, Woking, Surrey GU22 9QP, United Kingdom Telephone +447508764450 Website https://vistergy.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider