EMIRCOM LLC

For more than 40 years, Emircom has helped organizations build and operate the digital foundations behind essential services and national initiatives. From secure networks and cybersecurity to cloud, AI, data centers, and managed services, we deliver the expertise needed to solve complex challenges and keep businesses moving forward. With strong local roots and deep technical capabilities, Emircom combines strategy, execution, and long-term support to help customers modernize, grow, and adapt in an increasingly digital world.

Address Behind Dana Hotel Late Mohd Al Nowais Building,, 6th and 7th Floor, Electra Street, Tourist Club Area, Abu Dhabi, Abu Zaby 34895, United Arab Emirates Telephone 26934300 Website http://www.emircom.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional