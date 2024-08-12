Computacenter United States Inc.

Our customers are some of the world’s greatest organisations. We work hard to get to know them, understand their needs and put them at the heart of everything we do. We work relentlessly to build their long-term trust, so they can rely on us in a complex and ever-changing world.

We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation.

Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

Computacenter have been partnered with IBM for over 30 years.

Address 6025 The Corners Parkway, Ste 100, Norcross, Georgia 30092, United States of America Telephone +1 678‑268‑1300 Website http://www.computacenter.com/us Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider