PT. Infosys Solusi Terpadu (IST) was founded in 2006.

We are a solution integrator company that focus primarily to provide innovative digital solutions in the Financial Services Industry, public sector, telecommunication industry and other industry.



We provide digital products and solutions to fulfill the need of digital transformation and rapid time-to-market.

Address TCC Batavia Tower One, 9th Floor Suite 08, Jl. KH. Mas Mansyur Kav. 126, Jakarta, Jakarta Raya 10220, Indonesia Telephone +62 21 29529400 Website http://www.ist.id Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider