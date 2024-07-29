Intellectual Computing Solutions Pvt Ltd is the India entity of Intellectual - an AI-native digital transformation and integration group serving enterprises and governments across India, the UAE, and the US. From our delivery base in India, we deliver production-grade AI solutions on watsonx and other leading platforms, with deep expertise in webMethods integration, API management, and BPMS. Services span application development, product engineering, data, cloud, and business and technology consulting. Sister entity in UAE: Intellectual Information Technology Services LLC.

Address Financial District, Hyderabad, Telangana 500032, India Telephone +91-9886589522 Website https://icsuniverse.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider