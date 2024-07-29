DAAC System Integrator SRL

DAAC System Integrator (DSI) is a key pillar of the DAAC digital ecosystem, specializing in end-to-end digital transformation for enterprise and public sector clients. Their expertise spans high-complexity IT infrastructure, advanced cybersecurity frameworks, and enterprise-grade software development. By integrating cutting-edge hardware and software solutions, DSI enables organizations to optimize their operational workflows and secure their data environments. They are recognized for their capability in managing large-scale system integration projects, serving as a comprehensive technical par

Address Calea Iesilor 10, Chisinau, Chisinau MD2069, Moldova, Republic of Website http://daacdigital.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider