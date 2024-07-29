UCANLY INFOTECH LLP

AI-enabled IT services & learning platform from Bengaluru — helping businesses automate, grow, and build industry-ready talent.
Company Overview

Ucanly Infotech LLP is a Bengaluru-based IBM Partner Plus company at the intersection of IT services and professional learning.

Our services include software development, digital marketing, business automation, and IT consulting. Our learning platform delivers real-world programs bridging knowledge and practice.

With 1,00,000 careers transformed, Ucanly is a trusted partner for businesses seeking smart solutions and professionals aiming to upskill.

Address

757/c, 15th Main, 7th Cross Rd, BTM 2nd Stage, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560076, India

Telephone

+917411262233

Website

https://ucanly.com

  • Partner types
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers watsonx.ai
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