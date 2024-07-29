Intellectual Information Technology Services LLC

Intellectual is an AI-native digital transformation and integration partner delivering lean, senior-led watsonx, webMethods, BPMS, app dev, and cloud.
Company Overview

Intellectual is an AI-native digital transformation partner for governments and enterprises. We deliver production-grade AI solutions on watsonx and other leading platforms, and bring deep expertise in webMethods integration, API management, and BPMS implementation. Our services span application development, product engineering, data, cloud, and business and technology consulting. Operating from India, UAE, and the US, our senior-led teams stay deliberately lean and AI-focused - combining principal-grade architecture with modern engineering velocity to deliver smarter outcomes faster.

Address

339, Jarn Yafour, Al Mafraq Industrial, Abu Dhabi, Abu Zaby 000000, United Arab Emirates

Telephone

+971504764533

Website

https://icsuniverse.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • Covers watsonx.data intelligence
  • Covers IBM Bob
  • Covers API Connect
Resale Authorizations
  • IBM Cloud Subscription (BP & Annuity Use Only)
  • Expert Labs for Public Cloud
  • Observability
  • Cloud Containers
  • Cloud Security Services
  • Cloud Data Services
  • Deployment Automation - CD
  • Third Party Services PaaS
  • IaaS Classic
  • VMware Managed and Solutions
  • PowerVS
  • Cloud Object Storage
  • VPC Offerings
  • IaaS Third Party
  • 6950-07L Power Systems Hardware Maintenance
  • 6950-07M Storage Systems Hardware Maintenance
  • 6941-13R Multivendor Support for Cisco Networking
  • 6941-13Z Multivendor Support for Ntwrk and Sec Alliances
  • 6941-19I Multivendor Support for Other Server and Storage
  • 6941-14M Multivendor Support for Other Software
  • 6941-14R Client Management Services for Multivendor
  • 6950-14K Support as a Service
  • 6950-18Q IBM Z Hardware Maintenance
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • Bob
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Elastic
  • DataPower Software
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • MQ
  • Mistral
  • watsonx BI
  • watsonx.data integration
  • Streamsets
  • MQ Appliances
  • Knowledge Catalog
  • Cloudability
  • API Connect
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • DevOps Ecosystem
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • webMethods API Management
  • Process Automation
  • Concert
  • watsonx.governance
  • Z Data AI
  • DataStage
  • Workload Automation
  • webMethods BPMS
  • Event Automation
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • Manta
  • Legacy App Services
  • NS1
  • Terraform
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • App Connect
  • Consul
  • FileNet Content Manager
  • OpenPages
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • EnterpriseDB
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Data Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2
  • Informix
  • Optim
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Planning Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Aspera
  • Db2 for z/OS
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SingleStore
  • webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • SevOne
  • DataStax
  • Apptio
  • Business Automation Expert Labs
  • watsonx.data intelligence
  • Master Data Management
  • Instana
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • Edge Application Manager
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Product Hub
  • Vault
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • HashiCorp Committed Spend
  • Verify Identity Protection
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Netezza
  • Akamai Advanced API Security
  • Kubecost
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Decision Intelligence
  • watsonx.data
  • Capture
  • Astronomer
  • Nomad
  • DataPower Appliances
  • watsonx.ai
  • Cloud Pak for AIOps
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Turbonomic
  • Targetprocess
  • SPSS Statistics
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Network Intelligence
  • DevOps
  • MongoDB
  • TRIRIGA
  • Blockchain Support
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Third Party Software
  • Databand
  • Red Hat Marketplace Platform Services
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • Maximo
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • MaaS360 Mobile Security and Management
  • Trusteer Fraud Protection
  • Verify Identity Governance
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • X-force Threat Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Sterling Data Exchange SaaS
  • Sterling Partner Engagement Manager
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • Envizi
  • Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • Storage Protect for Cloud
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • watsonx Assistant for Z
  • PowerVS on IBM Cloud for AIX/Other
  • Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Power Systems for Google Cloud
  • Ceph as a Service SW
  • Hyper Protect Crypto Services - Public Cloud
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • PowerVS on IBM Cloud for IBM i
  • Fusion for watsonx (TPS)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Public Cloud
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • ADDI
  • Power Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Encore
  • TXSeries
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • TPF
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Cloud Object Storage SW (TPS)
  • Storage Suite
  • Storage Protect (incl. DSI SW)
  • Storage Insights/Pro & Spectrum Control
  • Storage Archive
  • webMethods EntireX
  • Storage Defender System
  • Confidential Computing for Red Hat Ecosystem
  • IBM Cloud LinuxONE Bare Metal
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • GitLab for IBM Z
  • Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Hyper Protect Digital Assets
  • Storage Ceph SW (TPS)
  • Power Middleware
  • Terraform Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Storage CDM & Sentinel
  • Hyper Protect DBaaS - Public Cloud
  • IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
  • Unified Key Orchestrator for Containers
  • Software - AIX
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Software - PowerHA for AIX (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Video Streaming
  • Environmental Intelligence
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Verify Privileged Identity
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Open Core
  • Janes
  • Z Data Access
  • Guardium Cryptography Management
  • COBOL Upgrade Advisor for z/OS
  • Confluent Platform for Z and LinuxONE
  • Confluent Cloud
  • Confluent Platform
  • Confluent WarpStream
  • Confluent Services
  • 6941-09Z Project Services for IBM Systems
  • 6941-10A Project Services for Multivendor Infrastructure
  • 6941-11R Power Expert Care - Premium
  • 6941-12D Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • 6950-22O Custom Support for IBM Systems
  • 6941-12K IBM Z Expert Care - Advanced
  • DataPower Operations Dashboard
  • CockroachDB
  • Enterprise Build of Quarkus
  • Safer Payments
  • Confidential Computing Container Runtime
  • Sovereign Core
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.