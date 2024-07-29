Intellectual Information Technology Services LLC

Intellectual is an AI-native digital transformation partner for governments and enterprises. We deliver production-grade AI solutions on watsonx and other leading platforms, and bring deep expertise in webMethods integration, API management, and BPMS implementation. Our services span application development, product engineering, data, cloud, and business and technology consulting. Operating from India, UAE, and the US, our senior-led teams stay deliberately lean and AI-focused - combining principal-grade architecture with modern engineering velocity to deliver smarter outcomes faster.

Address 339, Jarn Yafour, Al Mafraq Industrial, Abu Dhabi, Abu Zaby 000000, United Arab Emirates Telephone +971504764533 Website https://icsuniverse.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider