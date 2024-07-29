Cognerium LLC

Multiple AI agents work together to identify sales opportunities, engage and nurture prospects, automate follow-ups, and guide advisors with next-best actions throughout the customer lifecycle. The platform helps wealth firms increase AUM from existing clients by up to 40%, expand advisor capacity by up to 10X to manage more prospects and clients, and convert banking customers into investment relationships at scale.



It also includes dedicated modules for deposits, lending, and insurance that automate growth workflows and customer engagement without adding headcount.

Address 301 E Yamato Rd Ste 1240, Boca Raton, Florida 33431-4931, United States of America Telephone 5516892717 Website http://cognerium.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Asian American