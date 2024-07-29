INTESASOFT YAZILIM DANISMANLIK BILGISAYAR HIZMETLERI SAN VE TIC LTD STI

Intesasoft is a technology company specializing in enterprise digital transformation, asset management, and custom software development. As an IBM Silver Partner, it delivers solutions within the IBM ecosystem, with strong expertise in IBM Maximo, system integration, and operational efficiency. Beyond software delivery, İntesasoft provides consulting-driven support focused on process optimization and sustainable value creation, helping industrial organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Address Soğanlık Yeni mah. Baltacı Mehmetpaşa st. AC Yapı Moment İstanbul No:4B/201 Kartal, ISTANBUL, Istanbul 34880, Türkiye Telephone +90 850 3042519 Website http://www.intesasoft.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider