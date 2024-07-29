Skysecure Technologies Private Limited

Most businesses buy security tools and never fully deploy them. Skysecure fixes that. We are the go-to Managed Security partner for Enterprises and SMBs by selling the right licenses, deploying every policy completely, and managing your environment 24/7. Powered by AI agents on ground and human experts on top across Cyber, Data, Infrastructure, and AI. Built on 7 years and 600 clients. One partner with full accountability.

Address Sakti Statesman, Unit # G/M-06 & 07, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560060, India Website https://skysecure.ai/ Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)