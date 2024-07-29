PT Geosys Infradata, established in 2009, is a leading provider of IT security, data center, and network solutions. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive and reliable infrastructure protection, helping organizations secure their digital environments and ensure optimal system performance. With strong expertise in cybersecurity and enterprise infrastructure, PT Geosys Infradata supports businesses, government institutions, and financial sectors in building secure, scalable, and efficient IT operations.

Address Signature Park Grande Tower Light CTA/L1/02 JL. Letjen MT. Haryono Kav. 20 004/001 Kramatjati, Jakarta Timur 13630. Indonesia, East Jakarta, Jakarta Raya 13630, Indonesia Telephone +622122045437 Website https://geoinfra.co.id/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider