FullStackS GmbH

As a trusted partner, FULLSTACKS offers a wide range of consulting and integration services with a focus on building app delivery platforms, from the automation of workloads at the edge, in the core, and in the cloud to application performance monitoring and management.



With many years of experience and expertise, the FULLSTACKS experts assist with the modernization of applications from monoliths to containers and microservices, consistently keeping the clients’ business objectives at the forefront of all actions. The service portfolio covers the “FullStack” from code to infrastructure.

Address Trubelgasse 8/10, Wien, Wien 1030, Austria Website https://www.fullstacks.io Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider