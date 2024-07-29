Innovative Extremist Co.,Ltd.

INOX offers trusted professional services focused on open-source, high-performance, and enterprise technology solutions. We help organizations design, deploy, and optimize scalable infrastructure across on-premise and cloud environments, with expertise in HPC, AI workflow acceleration, cloud engineering, automation, and security. Our hybrid-ready approach enables customers to accelerate digital transformation with end-to-end support from architecture design to post-deployment operations.

Address 3, Promphan Bldg 3., 16th Fl., Rm.1608-1614, Lat Phrao 3, Chom Phon, Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand Website https://inox.co.th/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)