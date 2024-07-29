Smart System brings MENA-proven IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS) expertise to the UAE, specializing in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) implementation, upgrade, customization, integration, and managed support.



With nearly 20 years of experience and a wide range of enterprise clients across Egypt, KSA, and the MENA region, we serve many sectors including oil & gas, utilities, manufacturing, and government — helping UAE organizations maximize asset performance, reduce downtime, and drive digital transformation with IBM Maximo, backed by a wider portfolio of IBM and IT solutions.

Address Compass Building, Al Shohada Road, AL Hamra Industrial Zone, Ras Al Khaimah, Ra’s al Khaymah FOB50056, United Arab Emirates Telephone (+966) 115160108 Website https://smartsystemit.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider