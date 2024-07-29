EXTRANET SYSTEMS PTY LTD

Extranet Systems is an IBM Silver Partner and ISO 27001 certified MSP, MSSP and System Integrator based in Wollongong, NSW. Since 2019, we have delivered solutions for government, banking, healthcare, and enterprise clients across Australia. Our expertise spans cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, AI and automation, and enterprise software. With offices in Sydney, Bahrain, and Egypt, we bring regional reach and global capability to every engagement. We offer fully managed and co-managed environments backed by 24/7 support. Contact us to discuss your IBM journey.

Address Ground Floor, 77 Market Street, Wollongong, New South Wales 2500, Australia Website https://www.extranetsystems.com.au/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)