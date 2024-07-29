Smart Folks Inc

Smart Folks Inc. is a global IT consulting firm delivering tailored technology solutions and high-impact talent to drive business success.
Company Overview

Smart Folks Inc. is a global IT consulting firm focused on delivering tailored technology solutions and connecting organizations with high-impact talent. With a presence across the U.S., India, the U.K., and Mexico, we support clients across industries including finance, healthcare, retail, and the public sector. Our expertise spans AI/ML, Generative AI (Gen AI), cloud, data analytics, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications. We help organizations innovate, stay agile, and remain competitive in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Address

5900 S LAKE FOREST DR, STE 390, Mckinney, Texas 75070-2307, United States of America

Website

https://smartfolksinc.com/

  • Partner types
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
  • Diverse-owned businesses
  • Female
  • Asian American
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