The Luminix Co., Ltd. is a premier local system integrator, established and led by industry veterans with decades of deep-rooted market expertise. We specialize in empowering the Financial Services Industry (FSI) and other critical sectors, delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions including Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity (InfoSec), Software Development, and AI-driven Data Science. Our mission is to secure our clients’ operations while delivering exceptional value through specialized professional services and a strong commitment to after-sales support.

Address #252 St. Tonle Mekong, Village 3, Group 9, Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh,, Phnom Penh, Phnom Penh 121001, Cambodia Telephone +855962325555 Website https://www.theluminix.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider